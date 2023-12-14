Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 8,487 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in RTX were worth $14,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of RTX by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter worth $1,397,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,393,000 after buying an additional 9,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of RTX opened at $83.24 on Thursday. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.90 and a 200 day moving average of $85.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on RTX. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. DZ Bank cut shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

