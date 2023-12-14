Windsor Capital Management LLC Has $6.38 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 10,181 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,806,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.26 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.12.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
