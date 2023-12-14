Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 873 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,322 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. United Bank boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 813,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $96,257,000 after purchasing an additional 15,521 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 636.2% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $107.23 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $115.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.27 and a 200-day moving average of $102.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $186.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 69.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.80.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

