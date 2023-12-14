Fulton Bank N.A. Trims Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,083 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,832 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.5% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 55,031 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 136,713 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 216.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,029 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $12,919,000 after purchasing an additional 126,564 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 26.7% during the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,554 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 22.3% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CVS opened at $75.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $96.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $101.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.19.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.50%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.94.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

