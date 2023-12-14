Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys 277 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 3.9% in the second quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. now owns 4,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $1,528,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $163.66 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $166.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.77.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IBM

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.