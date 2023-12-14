Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Wallace Advisory Group LLC

Wallace Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,095 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1,987.7% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $71,964,000 after purchasing an additional 303,575 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. GHE LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. GHE LLC now owns 24,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 106,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,949,000 after buying an additional 20,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $215.44 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $237.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.16. The firm has a market cap of $123.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.40.

Get Our Latest Report on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.