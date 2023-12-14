Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. decreased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank raised its position in Accenture by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Accenture by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after buying an additional 225,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Accenture stock opened at $345.20 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $345.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $317.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.99.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.84.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

