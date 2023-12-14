Family Investment Center Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Family Investment Center Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 4.8% of Family Investment Center Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $228.80 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $229.34. The company has a market cap of $56.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.