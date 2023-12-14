International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Allied Investment Advisors LLC

Allied Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,853 shares during the quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.6 %

IBM stock opened at $163.66 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $166.34. The firm has a market cap of $149.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.06%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

