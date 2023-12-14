AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Boosted by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of T. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.

AT&T Stock Up 0.2 %

T opened at $16.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.90 billion, a PE ratio of -10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average of $15.23. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -72.08%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

