Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Lowers Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $19,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 99,910.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,886,409,000 after buying an additional 1,689,328,001 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,139,000 after buying an additional 5,701,989 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $437,412,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $349,081,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 367.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,985,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,469,000 after buying an additional 1,560,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of HON opened at $203.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $217.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.82.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.60.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

