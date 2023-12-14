Invictus Private Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Invictus Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 10.9% of Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $100,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,164,000 after buying an additional 21,755,906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,790,583,000 after buying an additional 2,409,856 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 98,060.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 957,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,811,000 after acquiring an additional 956,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 107,898.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 896,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,120,000 after purchasing an additional 895,556 shares in the last quarter.

VUG opened at $307.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $286.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.64. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.94 and a fifty-two week high of $308.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

