Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Buys 41 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up 0.9% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Booking by 98,894.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,895,257,000 after buying an additional 17,718,899 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Booking by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,504,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,991,176,000 after buying an additional 102,621 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,124,887,000 after buying an additional 28,310 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,068,137,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Booking by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 348,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $923,787,000 after buying an additional 80,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $92,821.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,992.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,176.29, for a total transaction of $2,382,217.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,449 shares in the company, valued at $122,125,174.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $92,821.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 523 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,992.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,647 shares of company stock valued at $14,234,344. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of BKNG traded up $67.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3,491.38. The stock had a trading volume of 40,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $121.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,035.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2,960.31. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,907.38 and a 52-week high of $3,494.98.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. Booking’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $53.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,600.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,362.88.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

