Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 534.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Waste Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Waste Management by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,405,257.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,988.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,886 shares of company stock valued at $5,797,964 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:WM traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $175.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.61 and a 200-day moving average of $163.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $179.50.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.43.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

