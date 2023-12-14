Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,662 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,662 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.8% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.2% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,572 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.1% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the second quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 19,414 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Scotiabank lowered Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.87.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $43.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $175.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.78 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day moving average of $43.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.13%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

