Park National Corp OH Boosts Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 1.7% of Park National Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Accenture were worth $37,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its stake in Accenture by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in Accenture by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 5,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.6% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $333.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.26.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $343.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $317.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.99. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $345.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

