Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 325 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after buying an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 478.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,668,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $407,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,116 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $227,744,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20,209.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,436 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,734,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,522 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $301.24. The company had a trading volume of 76,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,587. The company has a 50 day moving average of $279.71 and a 200 day moving average of $275.69. The firm has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $209.27 and a 1-year high of $301.62.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

