Family Investment Center Inc. Takes $346,000 Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Family Investment Center Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.12. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

