Wallace Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,851 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,883,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,726,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,812,898,900.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,883,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,726,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,812,898,900.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 877,297 shares of company stock worth $197,025,760. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.31.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $257.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.30. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $263.43. The company has a market capitalization of $249.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

