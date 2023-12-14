Fulton Bank N.A. Has $4.27 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,559 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $619.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,914,008.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of COST stock opened at $642.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $578.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $555.97. The firm has a market cap of $284.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $642.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

