Wallace Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,105 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 201.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Stock Up 1.3 %

NKE stock opened at $121.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.09. The stock has a market cap of $184.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.65.

Insider Activity

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

