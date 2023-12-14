Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Raises Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,713 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.94.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $75.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $96.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.89 and a 200 day moving average of $70.19. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $101.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.