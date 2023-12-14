Global Assets Advisory LLC Has $863,000 Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 169,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,292,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $234.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $330.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.98. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $187.38 and a 52 week high of $234.43.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

