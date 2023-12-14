Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 85 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,351 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $218.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $237.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.16.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.40.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

