Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Sells 1,658 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.

AT&T Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE T opened at $16.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $117.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average is $15.23.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -72.08%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

