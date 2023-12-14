Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by MTC Wealth Management LLC

MTC Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 1.0% of MTC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. MTC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,755,906 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,856 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 98,060.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 957,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,811,000 after acquiring an additional 956,089 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 107,898.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 896,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,120,000 after acquiring an additional 895,556 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $307.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.94 and a 52-week high of $308.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $286.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.64.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

