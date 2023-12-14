Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Sells 47 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,194 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $69,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,936 shares of company stock worth $52,392,547. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. KeyCorp raised Netflix from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.15.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $483.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $429.90 and a 200-day moving average of $424.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.41 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

