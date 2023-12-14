Mirador Capital Partners LP Invests $2.67 Million in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GS shares. HSBC started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.99.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:GS opened at $367.00 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $379.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $119.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $324.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.11.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 53.24%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

