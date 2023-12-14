Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Invictus Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC now owns 489,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,515,000 after acquiring an additional 21,176 shares in the last quarter. MTC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. MTC Wealth Management LLC now owns 185,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 133.8% during the 3rd quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 58,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 33,581 shares during the last quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $387,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 441,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,724,000 after buying an additional 13,804 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $147.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.18 and its 200 day moving average is $141.03. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $147.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

