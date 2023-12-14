Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Sells 18,657 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 491,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,657 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 27.9% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $210,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $472.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $442.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $442.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $376.49 and a one year high of $472.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

