Guardian Financial Partners LLC Takes $3.66 Million Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 59,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,000. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Guardian Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11,040.2% in the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,156,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,154 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 242.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,042,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,519,000 after purchasing an additional 738,345 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,804,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,624,000 after purchasing an additional 684,660 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 132.5% in the second quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 1,027,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,098,000 after purchasing an additional 585,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 801.3% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 316,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,606,000 after purchasing an additional 281,361 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $65.90 on Thursday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $58.56 and a 12 month high of $66.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.01. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.