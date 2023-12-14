Sanders Morris Harris LLC Lowers Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lowered its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 79.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 24,427 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $2,908,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.27.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $139.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $139.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.02. The stock has a market cap of $223.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1,151.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.68.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

