Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lowered its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 543,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 35,988 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises 19.6% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned 0.08% of Blackstone worth $58,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter valued at $25,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 59.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.22.

Blackstone Price Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $124.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $88.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.64 and its 200 day moving average is $101.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $124.98.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at $105,804,963.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.