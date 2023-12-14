Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Profit Investment Management LLC

Profit Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $282.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $151.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $270.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.51.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 60.55%.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $256.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.35.
In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
