Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys 191 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $211.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.38. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $235.57. The firm has a market cap of $98.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 423.53%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMT. Raymond James decreased their price objective on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.93.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

