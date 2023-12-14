Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Purchases 2,528 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO stock opened at $59.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $259.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.80. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 349,316 shares of company stock valued at $19,716,506. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

