Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Has $4.54 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 3.2% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock opened at $309.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.94 and a fifty-two week high of $309.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $286.30 and a 200-day moving average of $282.64.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

