Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:LMT opened at $451.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $444.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $445.48. The stock has a market cap of $111.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.07.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

