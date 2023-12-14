AHL Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

AHL Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,852 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 1.7% of AHL Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $868,000. Baker Boyer National Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $832,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

AT&T Stock Up 1.0 %

AT&T stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.61. The company had a trading volume of 9,419,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,416,250. The stock has a market cap of $118.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average of $15.23.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.08%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.