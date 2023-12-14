Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Sells 1,600 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,080 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cape ANN Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 32.3% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,358,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $107.23 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $115.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 69.39%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

