Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,705 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Intuit makes up 1.3% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 100.0% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 71.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 95.1% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,940 shares of company stock valued at $56,031,416. Insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $2.39 on Thursday, reaching $612.61. 187,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,729. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.62 and a 1-year high of $616.78. The firm has a market cap of $171.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $539.09 and a 200-day moving average of $506.61.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.78.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

