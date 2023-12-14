Halpern Financial Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Halpern Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after buying an additional 199,871,215 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after purchasing an additional 28,582,775 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,076,000 after purchasing an additional 31,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,733,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,791,000 after purchasing an additional 39,199 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $432.34 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $404.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $405.20. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $344.34 and a one year high of $432.61. The company has a market cap of $345.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

