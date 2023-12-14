Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys 445 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO opened at $432.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $404.98 and its 200 day moving average is $405.20. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $344.34 and a fifty-two week high of $432.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

