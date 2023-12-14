Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors Purchases 12,335 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 174.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,335 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,691.8% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 28,146,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,148,000 after acquiring an additional 27,785,147 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,854,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485,896 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,000 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81,144.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,995,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $189,785,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $80.40 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $81.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.50.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
