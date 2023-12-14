Sarasin & Partners LLP Grows Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 560,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,030 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned about 0.07% of United Parcel Service worth $87,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $8,571,000. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 16.1% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,082,594,000 after buying an additional 357,974 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 80,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 752,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,876,000 after purchasing an additional 42,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS traded up $4.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $161.27. 294,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,376,487. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.14. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

