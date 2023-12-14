iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 710,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,613 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 12.9% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $121,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 73,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,795,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,410,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $5.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $198.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,651,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,855,637. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $200.04.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.