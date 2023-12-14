ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP lessened its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 94,603 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises about 1.4% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned approximately 0.10% of ServiceNow worth $113,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1,425.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,938. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,383 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,612. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $665.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.39.

ServiceNow Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $15.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $699.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,139. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $620.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $584.00. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $353.62 and a fifty-two week high of $720.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.65, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

