Guardian Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 3.2% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after buying an additional 394,480,089 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,071,831,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after buying an additional 884,541 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,847,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,455,000 after buying an additional 191,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,836,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,964,000 after buying an additional 559,528 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $111.58 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $111.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

