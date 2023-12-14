JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Acquired by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,511 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JPST opened at $50.26 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.12.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

