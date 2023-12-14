Global Assets Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Global Assets Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 988 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.40.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $642.00 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $642.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $284.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $578.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $555.97.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total value of $1,132,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,385,479.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total value of $1,132,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,385,479.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

